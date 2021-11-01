ספריית חברות
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash משכורות

המשכורת של Chipper Cash נעה בין $31,840 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $175,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chipper Cash. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K
מדען נתונים
$144K
אנליסט פיננסי
$82.6K

מנהל תוכנית
$31.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chipper Cash הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chipper Cash הוא $113,430.

