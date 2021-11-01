ספריית חברות
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill משכורות

המשכורת של Chipotle Mexican Grill נעה בין $30,150 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $156,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chipotle Mexican Grill. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
שירות לקוחות
Median $38K
מנהל מוצר
Median $156K

אנליסט פיננסי
$74.6K
טכנולוג מידע
$147K
תפעול שיווק
$127K
מנהל תוכנית
$60.3K
מנהל פרויקט
$59.7K
מכירות
$129K
כותב טכני
$30.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chipotle Mexican Grill הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $156,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chipotle Mexican Grill הוא $100,808.

