China Telecom
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

China Telecom מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in China ב-China Telecom מגיעה ל-CN¥282K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של China Telecom. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
סה״כ לשנה
$39.6K
דרגה
14
משכורת בסיס
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב China Telecom?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-China Telecom in China עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CN¥848,514. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-China Telecom עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in China הוא CN¥282,069.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור China Telecom

משאבים נוספים

