הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל פרויקט in Singapore ב-China Telecom נע בין SGD 73.2K לבין SGD 102K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של China Telecom. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$61.5K - $74.5K
Singapore
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$56.7K$61.5K$74.5K$79.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב China Telecom?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-China Telecom in Singapore עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 102,306. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-China Telecom עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in Singapore הוא SGD 73,202.

משאבים נוספים

