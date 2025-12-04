ספריית חברות
China Telecom
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • אנליסט עסקי

  • כל שכר אנליסט עסקי

China Telecom אנליסט עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in Hong Kong (SAR) ב-China Telecom נע בין HK$548K לבין HK$795K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של China Telecom. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$79.5K - $92.3K
Hong Kong (SAR)
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$70.1K$79.5K$92.3K$102K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד אנליסט עסקי דיווחים ב China Telecom כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב China Telecom?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות אנליסט עסקי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-China Telecom in Hong Kong (SAR) עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של HK$794,803. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-China Telecom עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Hong Kong (SAR) הוא HK$547,679.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור China Telecom

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/china-telecom/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.