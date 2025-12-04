ספריית חברות
Chime Solutions
Chime Solutions עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States ב-Chime Solutions נע בין $166K לבין $236K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chime Solutions. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$188K - $214K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$166K$188K$214K$236K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Chime Solutions?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-Chime Solutions in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $236,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chime Solutions עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United States הוא $166,000.

משאבים נוספים

