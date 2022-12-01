ספריית חברות
Chiliz
Chiliz משכורות

המשכורת של Chiliz נעה בין $63,389 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $124,430 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chiliz. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$63.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$124K
משקיע הון סיכון
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chiliz הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $124,430. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chiliz הוא $99,500.

