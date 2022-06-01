ספריית חברות
Chili Piper משכורות

המשכורת של Chili Piper נעה בין $70,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $136,953 עבור הצלחת לקוח ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chili Piper. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K
הצלחת לקוח
$137K
תפעול אנשים
$83.6K

מעצב מוצר
$103K
מגייס
$70.4K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$114K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chili Piper הוא הצלחת לקוח at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,953. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chili Piper הוא $108,663.

