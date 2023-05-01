ספריית חברות
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles משכורות

המשכורת של Children's Hospital Los Angeles נעה בין $80,595 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $161,700 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Children's Hospital Los Angeles. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מדען נתונים
$141K
אנליסט פיננסי
$80.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$162K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Children's Hospital Los Angeles הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $161,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Children's Hospital Los Angeles הוא $140,700.

