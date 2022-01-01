ספריית חברות
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A משכורות

המשכורת של Chick-fil-A נעה בין $31,200 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $227,562 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chick-fil-A. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
9 $167K
10 $207K
שירות לקוחות
Median $32K

מכירות
Median $31.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $225K
תפעול עסקי
$184K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $104K
פיתוח עסקי
$79.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$101K
טכנולוג מידע
$184K
מעצב מוצר
$70.4K
מנהל מוצר
$177K
מנהל תוכנית
$186K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $150K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chick-fil-A הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the 10 level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $227,562. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chick-fil-A הוא $151,996.

