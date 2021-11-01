ספריית חברות
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading משכורות

המשכורת של Chicago Trading נעה בין $90,450 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $270,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chicago Trading. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $270K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $233K
אנליסט פיננסי
$231K

טכנולוג מידע
$221K
מגייס
$90.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chicago Trading הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $270,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chicago Trading הוא $231,150.

