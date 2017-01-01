ספריית חברות
Chicago Commons
    Chicago Commons: Transforming lives since 1894, we empower Chicagoans to break the cycle of poverty through comprehensive support services. Our mission drives quality early education, compassionate senior care, and innovative family programs that build resilience and opportunity. By addressing systemic barriers, we create pathways to self-sufficiency and community strength across generations. Join us in building a more equitable Chicago where everyone can thrive regardless of zip code or circumstance.

    chicagocommons.org
    אתר אינטרנט
    1894
    שנת הקמה
    261
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

