Chevron Phillips Chemical משכורות

המשכורת של Chevron Phillips Chemical נעה בין $85,706 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $243,775 עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chevron Phillips Chemical. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
רואה חשבון
$92.5K
אנליסט עסקי
$85.7K

מהנדס כימיה
$93.5K
טכנולוג מידע
$244K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chevron Phillips Chemical הוא טכנולוג מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $243,775. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chevron Phillips Chemical הוא $93,530.

