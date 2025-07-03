ספריית חברות
Chetu משכורות

המשכורת של Chetu נעה בין $1,191 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $149,250 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chetu. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מדען נתונים
$1.2K
מנהל פרויקט
$149K
מהנדס תוכנה
$3.4K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$146K
אדריכל פתרונות
$30.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chetu הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $149,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chetu הוא $30,150.

משאבים נוספים