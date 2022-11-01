ספריית חברות
Chess.com
Chess.com משכורות

המשכורת של Chess.com נעה בין $53,443 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Chess.com. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K
אנליסט עסקי
$53.4K
שיווק
$106K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Chess.com הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chess.com הוא $105,840.

