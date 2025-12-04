ספריית חברות
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation מנהל פרויקט שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל פרויקט in United States ב-Chesapeake Utilities Corporation נע בין $71.4K לבין $99.5K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$76.5K - $90.1K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$71.4K$76.5K$90.1K$99.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Chesapeake Utilities Corporation?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $99,450. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chesapeake Utilities Corporation עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in United States הוא $71,400.

משאבים נוספים

