ספריית חברות
Chen Moore and Associates
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס אזרחי

  • כל שכר מהנדס אזרחי

Chen Moore and Associates מהנדס אזרחי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס אזרחי in United States ב-Chen Moore and Associates נע בין $67.2K לבין $94K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chen Moore and Associates. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$72.7K - $84.5K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$67.2K$72.7K$84.5K$94K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס אזרחי דיווחים ב Chen Moore and Associates כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Chen Moore and Associates?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס אזרחי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס אזרחי ב-Chen Moore and Associates in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $94,010. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chen Moore and Associates עבור תפקיד מהנדס אזרחי in United States הוא $67,150.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Chen Moore and Associates

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chen-moore-and-associates/salaries/civil-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.