Chart Industries
Chart Industries משאבי אנוש שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in United States ב-Chart Industries נע בין $120K לבין $167K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chart Industries. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$130K - $157K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$120K$130K$157K$167K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Chart Industries?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Chart Industries in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $167,040. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chart Industries עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in United States הוא $119,520.

משאבים נוספים

