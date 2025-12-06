ספריית חברות
Charles River Associates
Charles River Associates אנליסט אבטחת מידע שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Charles River Associates נע בין CA$90.2K לבין CA$126K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Charles River Associates. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$70.3K - $82.7K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$65.6K$70.3K$82.7K$91.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Charles River Associates?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Charles River Associates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$125,669. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Charles River Associates עבור תפקיד אנליסט אבטחת מידע הוא CA$90,224.

