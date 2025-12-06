ספריית חברות
Charles River Associates
Charles River Associates Analyst שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של Analyst in United States ב-Charles River Associates מגיעה ל-$97K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Charles River Associates. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Charles River Associates
Analyst
Washington, DC
סה״כ לשנה
$97K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$87K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$10K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
1 שנה
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Charles River Associates?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור Analyst ב-Charles River Associates in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $103,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Charles River Associates עבור תפקיד Analyst in United States הוא $97,000.

משאבים נוספים

