חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מגייס in United States ב-Chainlink Labs מגיעה ל-$115K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chainlink Labs. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$115K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

20%

שנה 1

20%

שנה 2

20%

שנה 3

20%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
Options

בChainlink Labs, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (5.00% רבעוני)

  • 20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (5.00% רבעוני)

  • 20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (5.00% רבעוני)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (5.00% רבעוני)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Chainlink Labs in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $162,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chainlink Labs עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $107,500.

