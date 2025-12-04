ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Chainalysis מגיעה ל-$206K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Chainalysis. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Chainalysis
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$206K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$20K
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
9 שנים
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בChainalysis, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Chainalysis in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $436,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Chainalysis עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $212,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainalysis/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.