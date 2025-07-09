CGS משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של CGS נע בין $33,690 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$196,980 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CGS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

שירות לקוחות
$34.7K
משאבי אנוש
$33.7K
מכירות
$55.5K

מהנדס תוכנה
$62.1K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$197K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CGS הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $196,980. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGS הוא $55,497.

