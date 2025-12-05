פיצוי מנהל פרויקט in Canada ב-CGI נע בין CA$93.6K ל-year עבור Project Manager לבין CA$113K ל-year עבור Senior Project Manager. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Canada מגיעה ל-CA$98.7K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
