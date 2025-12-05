ספריית חברות
CGI
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל פרויקט

  • כל שכר מנהל פרויקט

CGI מנהל פרויקט שכר

פיצוי מנהל פרויקט in Canada ב-CGI נע בין CA$93.6K ל-year עבור Project Manager לבין CA$113K ל-year עבור Senior Project Manager. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Canada מגיעה ל-CA$98.7K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CGI?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל פרויקט מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-CGI in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$128,107. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGI עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in Canada הוא CA$96,226.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CGI

חברות קשורות

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.