CGI אנליסט פיננסי שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$45.4K - $51.8K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$39.6K$45.4K$51.8K$57.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CGI?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-CGI in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$79,240. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGI עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in Canada הוא CA$54,394.

משאבים נוספים

