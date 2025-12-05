ספריית חברות
CGI
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

CGI מדען נתונים שכר

פיצוי מדען נתונים in United States ב-CGI מגיע ל-$116K ל-year עבור Associate Data Scientist. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$160K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CGI?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-CGI in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGI עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $125,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CGI

חברות קשורות

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.