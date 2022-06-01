מדריך חברות
CGG
CGG משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CGG נע בין $65,631 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$99,735 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CGG. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $68.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$86.6K
מדען נתונים
$65.6K

מהנדס גיאולוגי
$69.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$99.7K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at CGG is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG is $69,650.

