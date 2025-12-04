ספריית חברות
CGB Enterprises
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

CGB Enterprises מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-CGB Enterprises נע בין $69.7K לבין $97.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CGB Enterprises. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$75.6K - $91.6K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$69.7K$75.6K$91.6K$97.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 2 עוד מהנדס תוכנה דיווחים ב CGB Enterprises כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CGB Enterprises?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-CGB Enterprises in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $97,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGB Enterprises עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $69,720.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CGB Enterprises

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgb-enterprises/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.