חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של רואה חשבון in United States ב-CFGI מגיעה ל-$165K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CFGI. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
סה״כ לשנה
$165K
דרגה
Senior Manager
משכורת בסיס
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$15K
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור רואה חשבון ב-CFGI in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CFGI עבור תפקיד רואה חשבון in United States הוא $165,000.

