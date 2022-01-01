מדריך חברות
CFGI
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

CFGI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CFGI נע בין $84,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$131,340 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CFGI. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

רואה חשבון
$114K
אנליסט פיננסי
$84.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$131K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CFGI הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $131,340. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CFGI הוא $114,240.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור CFGI

חברות קשורות

  • Tiger Analytics
  • Cogito
  • BCG
  • Expedition Tech
  • Apptio
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים