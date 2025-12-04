ספריית חברות
CEVA
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס חומרה

  • כל שכר מהנדס חומרה

CEVA מהנדס חומרה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס חומרה in Israel ב-CEVA מגיעה ל-₪581K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CEVA. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
סה״כ לשנה
$173K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
בונוס
$21.3K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CEVA?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס חומרה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

כותרות כלולות

הגש כותרת חדשה

מהנדס אסיק

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חומרה ב-CEVA in Israel עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₪793,240. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CEVA עבור תפקיד מהנדס חומרה in Israel הוא ₪579,400.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CEVA

חברות קשורות

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ceva/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.