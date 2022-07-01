מדריך חברות
Cervello
Cervello משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cervello נע בין $90,450 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$243,210 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cervello. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מנהל תוכנית
$243K
מנהל פרויקטים
$148K
מהנדס תוכנה
$90.5K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cervello הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $243,210. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cervello הוא $148,255.

