CertiK משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CertiK נע בין $102,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$653,250 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CertiK. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $160K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $102K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$209K

מעצב מוצר
$146K
מנהל מוצר
$219K
מנהל פרויקטים
$653K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$175K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$624K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at CertiK is מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $653,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CertiK is $192,035.

