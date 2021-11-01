מדריך חברות
Certify משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Certify נע בין $51,618 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$252,461 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Certify. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $97.7K
מנהל מוצר
Median $170K
אנליסט עסקי
$121K

שירות לקוחות
$51.7K
תפעול שירות לקוחות
$51.6K
מדען נתונים
$159K
תפעול שיווקי
$99.5K
מעצב מוצר
$106K
מכירות
$252K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$226K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Certify is מכירות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $252,461. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Certify is $113,063.

