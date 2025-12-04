ספריית חברות
CertaPro Painters
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מכירות

  • כל שכר מכירות

CertaPro Painters מכירות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מכירות in United States ב-CertaPro Painters נע בין $41.5K לבין $59K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CertaPro Painters. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$47K - $53.5K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$41.5K$47K$53.5K$59K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מכירות דיווחים ב CertaPro Painters כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CertaPro Painters?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מכירות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מכירות ב-CertaPro Painters in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $59,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CertaPro Painters עבור תפקיד מכירות in United States הוא $41,500.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CertaPro Painters

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/certapro-painters/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.