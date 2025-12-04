ספריית חברות
CERN
CERN עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in Switzerland ב-CERN נע בין CHF 33.2K לבין CHF 46.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CERN. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$43.9K - $51.7K
Switzerland
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$41K$43.9K$51.7K$57.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CERN?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-CERN in Switzerland עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CHF 46,188. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CERN עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in Switzerland הוא CHF 33,161.

משאבים נוספים

