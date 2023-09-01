מדריך חברות
CERN
CERN משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CERN נע בין $47,822 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$114,875 עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CERN. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $89.1K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

חוקר מדעי

מדען נתונים
Median $76.6K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$47.8K

מהנדס חומרה
$115K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$92.2K
מהנדס מכונות
$83.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CERN הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $114,875. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CERN הוא $86,165.

