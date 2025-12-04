ספריית חברות
Ceribell
Ceribell מנהל מדע נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מדע נתונים in United States ב-Ceribell נע בין $210K לבין $287K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ceribell. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$225K - $272K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$210K$225K$272K$287K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Ceribell?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ב-Ceribell in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $286,520. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ceribell עבור תפקיד מנהל מדע נתונים in United States הוא $209,950.

משאבים נוספים

