Ceribell משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ceribell נע בין $111,720 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$401,849 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ceribell. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$248K
משאבי אנוש
$112K
מנהל מוצר
$226K

מגייס
$139K
מהנדס תוכנה
$402K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ceribell הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $401,849. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ceribell הוא $225,623.

