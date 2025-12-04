ספריית חברות
Cerence
Cerence מדען נתונים שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerence. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$101K - $118K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$93.6K$101K$118K$131K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cerence?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Cerence in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$181,038. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerence עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Canada הוא CA$129,313.

