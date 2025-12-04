ספריית חברות
Cerebras Systems
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Cerebras Systems מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Cerebras Systems נע בין $193K ל-year עבור L2 לבין $295K ל-year עבור L12. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$305K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerebras Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L2
(רמת כניסה)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בCerebras Systems, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Cerebras Systems in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $525,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerebras Systems עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $285,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Cerebras Systems

משאבים נוספים

