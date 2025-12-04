פיצוי מהנדס חומרה in United States ב-Cerebras Systems מגיע ל-$200K ל-year עבור L5. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$188K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerebras Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$200K
$200K
$0
$0
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בCerebras Systems, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
