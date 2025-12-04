ספריית חברות
Cerebral Care
Cerebral Care מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Cerebral Care נע בין $156K לבין $218K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerebral Care. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$169K - $204K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$156K$169K$204K$218K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Cerebral Care in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $217,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerebral Care עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $155,625.

