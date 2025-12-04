ספריית חברות
Cerberus Capital Management
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in United States ב-Cerberus Capital Management נע בין $67.2K לבין $93.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerberus Capital Management. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$72K - $84.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$67.2K$72K$84.8K$93.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cerberus Capital Management?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Cerberus Capital Management in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $93,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerberus Capital Management עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $67,200.

