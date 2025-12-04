ספריית חברות
Cerberus Capital Management
Cerberus Capital Management משאבי אנוש שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in United States ב-Cerberus Capital Management נע בין $89.1K לבין $127K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Cerberus Capital Management. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$101K - $120K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$89.1K$101K$120K$127K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Cerberus Capital Management?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Cerberus Capital Management in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $126,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cerberus Capital Management עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in United States הוא $89,100.

משאבים נוספים

