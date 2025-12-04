ספריית חברות
Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks מהנדס חשמל שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס חשמל in Israel ב-Ceragon Networks נע בין ₪308K לבין ₪421K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ceragon Networks. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$99.1K - $118K
Israel
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$91.5K$99.1K$118K$125K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Ceragon Networks?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חשמל ב-Ceragon Networks in Israel עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₪421,334. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ceragon Networks עבור תפקיד מהנדס חשמל in Israel הוא ₪307,757.

משאבים נוספים

