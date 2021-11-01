מדריך חברות
Cepheid
Cepheid משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cepheid נע בין $68,340 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$196,015 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cepheid. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $140K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $144K
רואה חשבון
$147K

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$194K
מהנדס כימיה
$131K

מהנדס תהליכים

שירות לקוחות
$68.3K
מדען נתונים
$151K
אנליסט פיננסי
$147K
מהנדס חומרה
$171K
תפעול שיווקי
$112K
מנהל מוצר
$163K
מנהל תוכנית
$196K
מנהל פרויקטים
$168K
תפעול הכנסות
$181K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$171K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cepheid הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $196,015. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cepheid הוא $150,750.

