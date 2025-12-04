ספריית חברות
Centrum Housing Finance
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של פיתוח עסקי in India ב-Centrum Housing Finance נע בין ₹377K לבין ₹548K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centrum Housing Finance. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$4.9K - $5.6K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$4.3K$4.9K$5.6K$6.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Centrum Housing Finance?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור פיתוח עסקי ב-Centrum Housing Finance in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹547,769. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centrum Housing Finance עבור תפקיד פיתוח עסקי in India הוא ₹377,454.

משאבים נוספים

