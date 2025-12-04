ספריית חברות
Centrica
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס חשמל

  • כל שכר מהנדס חשמל

Centrica מהנדס חשמל שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס חשמל in Belgium ב-Centrica נע בין €47.1K לבין €68.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centrica. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$62.5K - $71.2K
Belgium
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$54.4K$62.5K$71.2K$79.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס חשמל דיווחים ב Centrica כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Centrica?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס חשמל מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חשמל ב-Centrica in Belgium עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €68,648. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centrica עבור תפקיד מהנדס חשמל in Belgium הוא €47,123.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Centrica

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centrica/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.