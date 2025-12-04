ספריית חברות
Centric Software מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Centric Software נע בין $133K לבין $186K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centric Software. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$144K - $174K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$133K$144K$174K$186K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Centric Software?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Centric Software in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $185,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centric Software עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $132,800.

